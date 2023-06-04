Baton Rouge Regional: LSU vs Oregon State postponed until Sunday

June 3, 2023 Tiger Rag News Services Baseball 0
LSU pitcher Paul Skenes got the surprise start against Tulane in Friday's opening game of the Baton Rouge Regional. He was "the man," striking out 12 and pitched a complete game in a 7-2 win. PHOTO BY: Jonathan Mailhes

The LSU-Oregon State winners’ bracket game in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional has been postponed until 2 p.m. Sunday due to inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area.

The LSU-Oregon State game was originally scheduled to be played at 8 p.m. CT Friday; however, significant lightning in the area caused the Tulane-Sam Houston elimination game to be suspended at 4:07 p.m. CT Friday, and as of 9 p.m. CT Friday, the Tulane-Sam Houston game – which was suspended in the top of the seventh innning with Sam Houston holding a 7-2 lead — had not been resumed.

The Tulane-Sam Houston delay forced postponement of the LSU-Oregon State game until Sunday at 2 p.m. NCAA officials are still hoping to finish the Tulane-Sam Houston game on Friday night.

The winner of the Tulane-Sam Houston game will play the loser of the LSU-Oregon State game at 8 p.m. CT Sunday.

The championship round of the regional will be played on Monday at a time to be determined.

