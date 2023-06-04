Baton Rouge Regional: LSU vs Oregon State postponed until Sunday

The LSU-Oregon State winners’ bracket game in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional has been postponed until 2 p.m. Sunday due to inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=928473&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img title="Tiger Bait April 27" style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=928473&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="Tiger Bait April 27" width="300" height="250"/></a>

The LSU-Oregon State game was originally scheduled to be played at 8 p.m. CT Friday; however, significant lightning in the area caused the Tulane-Sam Houston elimination game to be suspended at 4:07 p.m. CT Friday, and as of 9 p.m. CT Friday, the Tulane-Sam Houston game – which was suspended in the top of the seventh innning with Sam Houston holding a 7-2 lead — had not been resumed.

The Tulane-Sam Houston delay forced postponement of the LSU-Oregon State game until Sunday at 2 p.m. NCAA officials are still hoping to finish the Tulane-Sam Houston game on Friday night.

The winner of the Tulane-Sam Houston game will play the loser of the LSU-Oregon State game at 8 p.m. CT Sunday.

The championship round of the regional will be played on Monday at a time to be determined.