Baton Rouge native, former LSU standout Josh Smith making World Series debut with Rangers

Baton Rouge native Josh Smith, a graduate of Catholic High and three-year letterman at LSU, will take part in his first World Series when the Texas Rangers meet the Arizona Diamondbacks.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=983050&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img title="Alumni Hall Tiger Rag" style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=983050&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="Alumni Hall Tiger Rag" width="300" height="250"/></a> <a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=985194&oid=28183&wd=1250&ht=1042&pair=as" target="_blank"><img title="Baringer Law Firm" style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=985194&oid=28183&wd=1250&ht=1042&pair=as" alt="Baringer Law Firm" width="1250" height="1042"/></a>

Smith, an infielder with the Tigers from 2017-19, attempts to become the 16th former LSU player to win a World Series ring.

The best-of-7 World Series begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, home of the Rangers.

LSU’s had 15 former players win world championships in 20 attempts, beginning in 1954 with Alvin Dark with the New York Giants.

Smith made his MLB debut with the Rangers last season. The third baseman, shortstop and leftfielder has eight doubles, six homers, 15 RBIs and 29 runs scored this season.

Smith was selected in the second round of the MLB Draft by the New York Yankees and traded to the Rangers in July of 2021.

At LSU, Smith the team’s starting shortstop in 2019 after missing most of the 2018 season with a stress reaction in his vertebrae. He was the starting third baseman for LSU’s 2017 College World Series runners-up team, earning Freshman All-America and Freshman All-SEC recognition.

Smith, a three-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll as a finance major, was LSU’s leading hitter in 2019, batting .346 (89-for-257) with 17 doubles, two triples, nine homers, 41 RBI, 72 runs and 20 steals in 24 attempts.

He finished the 2019 season No. 4 in the Southeastern Conference in runs scored (72), No. 6 in batting average (.346), No. 6 in stolen bases (20), No. 8 in hits (89), and No. 10 in on-base percentage (.433).

Following is the list of the former LSU players who became World Series champions:

MLB World Series Champions from LSU