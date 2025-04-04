Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards Declares April 5 as ‘Coach Dale Brown Recognition Day’

Mayor-President Sid Edwards officially proclaimed April 5 as “Coach Dale Brown Recognition Day” in Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish during a ceremony at the Downtown Library today. This proclamation honours Coach Brown for his significant contributions to student-athletes nationwide and his steadfast advocacy for fairness in college sports.

“Coach Dale Brown’s impact extends far beyond the basketball court,” stated Mayor-President Edwards. “As a former coach myself, I deeply admire his dedication to young athletes and his continual fight for justice within the NCAA. His advocacy has positively influenced the lives of countless student-athletes across the country, and Baton Rouge is proud to acknowledge him as an esteemed leader and humanitarian.”

Coach Brown, the renowned former LSU men’s basketball coach, is being recognised for his extensive efforts to reform the NCAA rule book. Beginning in 1983, he dedicated 35 years to advocating for changes to 43 NCAA regulations that he deemed unjust to student-athletes. Through persistent effort, including numerous speeches and over 6,000 letters, Brown successfully contributed to the amendment or elimination of more than 30 rules. Today, over 500,000 student-athletes across all 50 states benefit from his advocacy.

In addition to his role as a reformer, Coach Brown is widely respected as a humanitarian, a model of integrity and courage, and a strong advocate for the dignity of all individuals, including student-athletes. His legacy continues to inspire future generations both in Baton Rouge and beyond.

The official proclamation presentation took place at the Downtown Library, where community leaders, former players, and residents gathered to celebrate Brown’s remarkable contributions.