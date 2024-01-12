Basketball VIDEO Preview: LSU vs Auburn – A battle of SEC unbeatens on Saturday

LSU head basketball coach Matt McMahon said he could find no weaknesses in No. 16 Auburn, which plays host to the Tigers on Saturday at 5 PM at Neville Arena on the SEC Network.

LSU (10-5, 2-0 SEC) is riding a four-game win streak and goes into the game against Auburn (13-2, 2-0) playing much improved ball since Jalen Cook’s been in the lineup since his eligibility was restored on December 16.

Cook had a season-high 28 points in LSU’s 77-69 win over Vanderbilt in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night.

Jordan Wright scored 15 points against his former team, while freshman Mike Williams III scored 10 with eight rebounds.

Johni Broome, a 6-10 junior forward, leads Auburn in scoring and rebounding, averaging 15.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Jaylin Williams, a 6-8 senior forward who scored 22 points in Auburn’s 66-55 win against the Texas A&M Aggies on Tuesday night, is the only other player in averaging in double figures for the Tigers. Williams is scoring 12.1 points per game and pulling down 5.1 rebounds.

Auburn is 8-0 in home games this season, and leads the SEC with 18.7 assists per game led by Tre Donaldson averaging 3.7.

LSU has not begun SEC play 2-0 since the 2019 season.