Baseball America’s Teddy Cahill talks No. 2 LSU baseball | Tommy White’s back and ready to roar

Tommy Tanks is ready to roar after off-season shoulder surgery unleashes him

February 1, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services Baseball, Podcast 0
TigerRag.com's Audibles Podcast February 1 2024

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast hosted by Camryn Conner with Tiger Rag Assistant Editor Will Nickel talking Tommy “Tanks” White plus Louisiana Radio Network News and Sports Director Jeff Palermo and Tiger Rag Editor Todd Horne talk about LSU baseball with Baseball America’s Teddy Cahill, national baseball writer, and why Baseball America ranks LSU No. 2 behind Wake Forest heading into the season.

