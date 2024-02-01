Baseball America’s Teddy Cahill talks No. 2 LSU baseball | Tommy White’s back and ready to roar

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast hosted by Camryn Conner with Tiger Rag Assistant Editor Will Nickel talking Tommy “Tanks” White plus Louisiana Radio Network News and Sports Director Jeff Palermo and Tiger Rag Editor Todd Horne talk about LSU baseball with Baseball America’s Teddy Cahill, national baseball writer, and why Baseball America ranks LSU No. 2 behind Wake Forest heading into the season.
Related Articles
Hunsucker: Will LSU teach me to love college baseball? It’s now or never
Why the hell am I watching this? The thought occurred to me somewhere in the second inning. When the third inning came to a merciful close, I had my stuff packed and was out the […]
Purple reigns with sweep in Purple-Gold World Series
The Purple squad completed a three-game sweep of the Gold Sunday in the annual LSU Baseball Purple-Gold World Series at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Sunday’s game marked the conclusion of the Tigers’ fall […]
No. 5 LSU hits six home runs and outlasts Georgia in 12 innings, 8-5
Left fielder Josh Pearson’s first home run of the season couldn’t have come at a better time for No. 5 LSU on Thursday night in Gm. 1 of the final Southeastern Conference series of the […]
Be the first to comment