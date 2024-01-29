Baseball America ranks LSU No. 2 in preseason rankings

Reigning NCAA champion LSU is No. 2 in the 2024 Baseball America Preseason Poll released on Monday.

Wake Forest is No. 1 in the poll, followed by LSU, Arkansas, Florida, Oregon State, TCU, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Clemson and Virginia to round out the Top 10.

Other SEC teams appearing in the Baseball America Top 25 are No. 11 Texas A&M, No. 12 South Carolina and No. 23 Auburn.

LSU will play 19 games in the 2024 regular season against teams ranked in the Baseball America Preseason Top 25.

The Tigers, ranked No. 4 in the D1 Baseball preseason poll earlier this month, began preseason practice last Friday in preparation for Opening Day.

LSU opens the 2024 season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 16, when the Tigers play host to VMI in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field

2024 Baseball America Preseason Top 25

1. Wake Forest

2. LSU

3. Arkansas

4. Florida

5. Oregon State

6. TCU

7. Vanderbilt

8. Tennessee

9. Clemson

10. Virginia

11. Texas A&M

12. South Carolina

13. Texas

14. East Carolina

15. Stanford

16. Duke

17. North Carolina

18. Texas Tech

19. Coastal Carolina

20. Iowa

21. Oklahoma State

22. North Carolina State

23. Auburn

24. Northeastern

25. UC Irvine