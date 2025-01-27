Baseball America Ranks LSU No. 2 in Preseason Poll

January 27, 2025 Tiger Rag News Services LSU Baseball 0
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson has added another player in the transfer portal. PHOTO BY: Jonathan Mailhes

 LSU is No. 2 in the 2025 Baseball America Preseason Poll released on Monday.

Texas A&M is No. 1 in the poll, followed by LSU, Tennessee, Arkansas, Virginia, Florida State, Florida, Clemson, Oregon State and Duke to round out the Top 10.

Other SEC teams appearing in the Baseball America Top 25 are No. 11 Georgia, No. 14 Texas, No. 15 Vanderbilt, No. 18 Mississippi State and No. 19 Kentucky.

LSU will play 16 games in the 2025 regular season against teams ranked in the Baseball America Preseason Top 25, including 15 SEC games and a February 26 matchup with No. 21 Dallas Baptist at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

LSU, which has been ranked No. 2 by Perfect Game and No. 3 by D1 Baseball earlier this month, will open the 2025 season at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 14, when the Tigers play host to Purdue Fort Wayne in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

2025 Baseball America Preseason Poll  (* – indicates 2025 LSU regular season opponent)

1            Texas A&M *

2            LSU

3            Tennessee *

4            Arkansas *

5            Virginia

6            Florida State

7            Florida

8            Clemson

9            Oregon State

10          Duke

11          Georgia

12          North Carolina

13          Oklahoma State

14          Texas *

15          Vanderbilt

16          North Carolina State

17          Wake Forest

18          Mississippi State *

19          Oregon

20          Kentucky

21          Dallas Baptist *

22          Arizona

23          UC Santa Barbara

24          UC Irvine

25          Indiana

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


+ 46 = fifty six