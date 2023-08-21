Baker, Hermannsdottir score two goals apiece to lead LSU to first win of 2023 season

Senior Mollie Baker scored twice in the first half and sophomore Ida Hermannsdottir added two more in the second half to propel LSU past Southern Mississippi to its first win of the 2023 season, 4-1, at LSU Soccer Stadium on Sunday.

“It’s always great to get a win at home,” LSU soccer coach Sian Hudson said. “This was certainly a great response after the loss (1-0 to South Florida) Thursday night. I think from the first whistle to the last we were the best team on the pitch, and that means something. It was great to see a full 90-minute performance and overall just a great team performance.”

The brace marked the second time that Hermannsdottir has scored two goals in a match in her career, with the first coming in 2022 against Grambling, while it marked the first time Baker’s collegiate career. Baker, who added an assist, played the first two years of her career at North Carolina before transferring to LSU last season.

Freshman forward Ava Galligan found herself with the ball in the middle of the field and located Baker with an excellent pass through the USM defenders. Baker sprinted forward and slotted the ball home for the Tiger’s first goal of the 2023 season in the eighth minute past USM keeper Alex Helbing.

The Tigers scored again in the 20th minute when Jaden Humbyrd starting an attacking play after she stole the ball in the midfield. Humbyrd made a short pass to Baker, who ran nearly 30 yards past the USM back-line and slotted her second goal to the right of USM’s Helbling.

LSU continued its attacking domination into the second half and Hermannsdottir found the back of the net off of a Baker assist to record her first goal and eighth in her career. Kelsey Major also recorded an assist on the goal.

In the 70th minute after a USM foul, Hermannsdottir stepped up to take a free kick right outside the box. The midfielder curled the ball around the wall of USM defenders and gave Helbing no chance to make the save, putting the Tigers up 4-1 with a laser shot to the lower right.

LSU returns to action on Thursday at Texas at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on the Longhorn Network and live stats will be available on LSUSports.net.