Background Check Anyone? Just-Hired LSU Football Analyst Charged With Felony Strangulation Of Woman While At Oregon

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Just a day after hiring a new defensive line coach in former Tiger Kyle Williams, LSU coach Brian Kelly may be looking for a new offensive analyst.

Antonio Parks, whom Kelly and LSU hired just last month, was charged early this week with felony strangulation of a woman last December while an offensive football analyst for the Oregon Ducks in Eugene, according to the Lane County Circuit Court in Eugene.

Parks, 29, was accused of strangling the woman from Eugene for 30 to 60 seconds in mid-December of 2024 after she refused to delete a video, according to a report Thursday by The Oregonian newspaper in Portland, which is approximately 100 miles north of Eugene. He was released from jail in Eugene on Wednesday, according to the Oregonian, to which he said he was innocent.

LSU apparently conducted a background review of Parks before he was hired.

“LSU completes background checks on every employee as required by its policies,” Zach Labbe, media relations coordinator for LSU’s office of communications and university relations, told Tiger Rag on Friday.

No other details were provided, though, such as if LSU knew of the December incident.

“We are aware of the (news) report and working through the appropriate parties,” LSU athletic department spokesman Zach Greenwell said Friday. “We have no further comment at this time.”

Asked if Parks has been suspended by LSU, Greenwell said only, “No update yet.”

Parks is a native of Reserve who played at East St. John High and was a defensive back at Texas-San Antonio in 2019 for then-head coach Frank Wilson, who has been LSU’s running backs coach since 2022 when Kelly took over after leaving Notre Dame. Parks played at Arizona in 2017 and ’18 before transferring to play for Wilson at UTSA.

Parks was an analyst at Oregon in the 2023 and ’24 seasons under coach Dan Lanning, who directed the Ducks to a 13-1 season last year with a Big Ten championship game victory over Penn State on Dec. 7. Oregon lost in the first round of the College Football Playoff to eventual national champion Ohio State on Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl.

LSU’s background check policies adherence came into question or how closely Kelly read background checks of his new hires, interestingly, concerning Kelly’s hiring of Frank Wilson to his first staff in December of 2021 shortly after taking the job that month.

“Getting the entire staff through HR (Human Resources), getting that process completed, doesn’t happen overnight,” Kelly said in March of 2022.

Wilson’s background check by LSU came up during a December, 2023, trial that pitted LSU and Wilson against accusations by former LSU assistant athletic director Sharon Lewis regarding Wilson’s previous time as an LSU assistant coach from 2010-15.

“His status here is unchanged,” Kelly said on March 23, 2022, when asked about accusations by Lewis against Wilson at a press conference. “We consider those as being egregious and simply allegations that were unfounded, so it does not affect Frank Wilson and the person that we know.”

In the end, Lewis lost her lawsuit against LSU, former coach Les Miles and Wilson among others, in December of 2023 in a trial that included strong statements against Lewis by Wilson and deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry on the witness stand.

“My thought is this I believe we are at this point because I refused to testify against Les Miles when Sharon asked me to,” Wilson said on the stand. “Most of Lewis’ allegations in her lawsuit involved Miles (LSU’s head coach from 2005-16). While I was at McNeese, I had cordial, friendly conversations with Sharon. Until that request that I turned down, everything changed. All the allegations against me she made are not true – egregious and not true.”

And the all-white jury of five men and three women agreed.

Kelly also hired Wilson even though LSU had previously reprimanded him in 2012 for breaking NCAA recruiting rules regarding off-campus visits.

“Wilson was not forthright and honest,” then-LSU athletic director Joe Alleva said of that reprimand in testimony to NCAA officials during the NCAA’s investigation of LSU football and basketball from 2017-23.

Parks could be proved innocent, but did LSU know about the incident in December via its background check before it hired him in January?