Austin Deculus says he wants to be a Ti-gah for one more year

Senior offensive tackle Austin Deculus, LSU’s most experienced offensive lineman, tweeted late Monday afternoon he’s returning to the Tigers for one more season.

Deculus is taking advantage of the NCAA’s one-time offer of giving athletes an extra year of eligibility.

He’s the fourth Tigers’ starting O-lineman to announce they will be back to play for the Tigers, joining junior guards Ed Ingram and Chasen Hines and center Liam Shanahan.

“There is no doubt in my mind this year will nothing short of rewarding and victorious,” Deculus said in his tweet. “I wouldn’t want to be going into another season in the trenches with another group of guys. I consider all of my teammates my brothers, and I am incredibly thankful for the way each and everyone of them motivates me to be the best possible player teammate and friend.”