Audio Report: ESPN NCAA Women’s Basketball Bracketologist Charlie Creme says LSU will be a No. 2 Seed

ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme says LSU sealed a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament by advancing to the SEC Tournament Championship against South Carolina last weekend.

Creme also said LSU’s strong play against No. 1 and unbeaten South Carolina both in the conference championship game and in the regular season bout against the Gamecocks offset bad losses during the regular season to Auburn and Mississippi State.

Creme said LSU will not run into South Carolina again this season unless it is in the Final Four, and he also said LSU and Iowa likely won’t match up until the Final Four. Creme did say he thinks a Sweet 16 LSU-UConn matchup in Portland is likely.