Attorney Details Legal Issues Ex-LSU WR Kyren Lacy Faces After Negligent Homicide Charges

Attorney Tim Meche joined Tiger Rag Radio Tuesday night to discuss the legal issues facing former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy, who was arrested and jailed briefly Sunday on charges of felony negligent homicide and felony hit-and-run by Louisiana State Police in Lafourche Parish.

Lacy, a Thibodaux native who finished his collegiate career last season as a fifth-year senior at LSU and one of its top wide receivers, was also charged with reckless driving by State Police, who said he caused a multi-vehicle accident near Thibodaux on Dec. 17 that resulted in the death of former United States Marine and Thibodaux native Herman Hall, 78, later at an area hospital. The crash also injured two other people.

Lacy could receive a sentence of up to 15 years for the two felony charges and have to pay restitution to Hall's family and to the two injured in the crash and their families. He was bailed out of the Lafourche Parish jail on Sunday for $151,000. Lacy's previous projection as a middle-round selection in the seven-round NFL Draft this April is in jeopardy as is his status for the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, on Feb. 1. He previously accepted an invite to practice for and play in the all-star game that attracts major executives, head coaches and scouts from every NFL team.