At Least, LSU’s Defense Showed Up Saturday Night

ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

In what was an underwhelming offensive performance in LSU’s 23-7 home opener victory over Louisiana Tech, the Tigers’ defense proved for the second straight week that it is for real.

Defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s unit limited the Bulldogs to just 154 yards. Louisiana Tech only had a scarce 71 total yards of offense in the first half. The Tigers matched their defensive performance in the 17-10 win at No. 4 Clemson last week.

After criticizing his offense and his coaching, head coach Brian Kelly found the bright spot on defense.

“At the end of the day, our defense played pretty darn good,” he said. “They limited them to 58 rushing yards. That’s a really good effort.”

Senior linebacker West Weeks led LSU with 10 tackles, including a half sack and a tackle for loss.

“I mean he’s a really good player. He’s smart. He’s accountable. He’s a really good leader. I think it’s pretty well known how we feel about him or he wouldn’t be starting for us,” Kelly said.

“Really, I think it’s just my teammates,” Weeks said. “Having those guys up front and I trust the guys in the back to do their job. I don’t think it’s me as an individual, I think it’s a collection of all of us kind of just coming together as one,” Weeks said.

WEST WEEKS AND WHIT WEEKS ARE TOGETHER AGAIN AS STARTERS

Louisiana Tech avoided a shutout with a late touchdown on a 33-yard pass by backup quarterback Blake Baker on a blown coverage.

“I mean obviously we had our moments, but it just leaves a sour taste in your mouth when you’re playing a good game, and then you go out and have mental busts all over the field,” Weeks said. “I mean just kind of unacceptable for us to go out there and finish the game the way we did.”

Louisiana Tech junior quarterback Trey Kukuk was held to 66 all-purpose yards. He was sacked once and hurried three times.

“Those dudes up front – they’re the hardest working dudes on the team in taking those double teams to free us up,” Weeks said. “So, I appreciate those guys for doing that hard work for us, and it’s fun to play behind a group like that.”

LSU’s defense forced eight punts in Tech’s first eight drives of the game.

“I love the defense man. They’re always giving us opportunities,” said LSU wide receiver Barion Brown, who caught eight passes for 94 yards and received the game ball. “They are always coming up when we need them, so kudos to them for sure.”