Ashton Larson: LSU Baseball Rising Star Shines in Cape Cod League

LSU freshman outfielder Ashton Larson’s stellar performance for the Chatham Anglers earned him All-Star recognition in the Cape Cod Summer League. Building on his impressive .298 batting average at LSU, Larson hit .300 in 19 games for the Anglers, stealing eight bases and driving in eight runs.

Ashton Larson (@LSUBaseball) is a CCBL All-Star! ⭐️



Larson's .300 batting average and eight stolen bases lead all current qualified Anglers. After 19 games with the A's, he'll start in the outfield for the East Division. pic.twitter.com/UReDwqJZy1 — Chatham Anglers (@ChathamAnglers) July 20, 2024

Larson’s success mirrors teammate Jake Brown’s outstanding Cape Cod showing, highlighting LSU’s bright future in the outfield. Their combined talents, along with Larson’s All-Star nod and starting role for the East Division, bode well for the Tigers’ prospects.

With these young stars and a strong offseason, coach Jay Johnson’s squad looks poised to rank among the nation’s elite next spring. Larson’s Cape Cod League triumph caps a remarkable freshman year, setting the stage for LSU next season.