As the spring transfer window closes, Brian Kelly hopes to land two big defensive tackle transfers

The spring transfer window has now officially closed as Brian Kelly continues his search for defensive tackle depth. His two biggest targets are expected to announce their transfer decisions this week.

Teams can still add players from the portal, but no more players can enter the portal. LSU had eight players leave in the window and are now down to 82 scholarship players, according to its online roster. The scholarship limit is 85 players, so Kelly has room to work with when it comes to new additions.

Early enrollee Jo Cryer, freshman edge rusher Jaxon Howard, redshirt freshman wide receiver Khai Prean, redshirt freshman cornerback Jeremiah Hughes, redshirt freshman Christian Brathwaite, sophomore safety Ryan Yaites, junior tight end Connor Gilbreath and senior running back John Emery Jr. all entered the portal.

LSU hosted defensive tackle Damonic Williams earlier this week and defensive line coach Bo Davis gave him his final pitch before he makes his decision. His decision could reportedly come as early as Thursday. Williams, a junior from TCU, has already paid visits to Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri.

Another top target for the Tigers reportedly visited Miami this week. Simeon Barrow, a senior from Michigan state, is expected to announce his decision this week about where he’ll transfer.

LSU already added Wisconsin defensive tackle Gio Paez earlier this spring, but the Tigers still want to add a couple more players at the position. They missed out on one of their top transfer targets when Indiana lineman Philip Blidi committed to Auburn.

If LSU doesn’t add both Williams and Barrow, it will likely look elsewhere for depth at the position. The Tigers have offered former Kent State defensive tackle CJ West a scholarship and will likely meet with other prospects if they can’t manage to add at least two players along the defensive line.