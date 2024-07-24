Are You Serious? LSU coach Jay Johnson breaks down his methods for building his 2025 baseball team

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast for July 24, 2024 | Are You Serious? LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson did it again. Despite having a phenomenal 22 players drafted into the Major Leagues from his roster over the past two seasons, Johnson raked in the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class and combined it with the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class this offseason. Johnson even pulled seven freshman signees who were Top 100 MLB prospects to campus after they bypassed the MLB. How does he do it? Despite a relatively disappointing 2024 season where LSU fell short of returning to Omaha and also lost a number of players to the transfer portal, Johnson’s roster is both fully rebuilt with pitchers and position players and the Tigers will more likely than not be ranked in the preseason Top 5 for 2025. Coach Jay Johnson joins Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne to break it all down.

