Antonio Blakeney: The Fall Of A Former LSU Basketball Star

Antonio Blakeney, a former McDonald’s All-American and LSU scoring standout, is now involved in a federal point-shaving scandal. This scandal has sent shockwaves through the basketball community. On January 14, 2026, an indictment was released in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Blakeney and 20 others face serious charges, including:

Bribery

Conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Wire fraud

These charges are tied to a scheme that manipulated game outcomes for profit.

Blakeney’s Quick Ascent

Blakeney’s journey at LSU was remarkable. He averaged 17.2 points per game as a sophomore and earned SEC All-Freshman honors in 2016. Many saw him as a future NBA star. After going undrafted in 2017, he played two seasons with the Chicago Bulls before joining the Jiangsu Dragons in China. Prosecutors assert that it was during his time in the CBA that Blakeney agreed to intentionally underperform in games at the request of high-stakes gamblers. He later recruited teammates to do the same.

A Central Figure in the Scandal

The indictment identifies Blakeney as a key figure in the scheme. Starting in September 2022, he reportedly used:

FaceTime

Text messages

Social media

to offer bribes between $10,000 and $30,000 per game to NCAA and CBA players. These players were encouraged to:

Miss shots

Commit turnovers

Slow the pace of the game

These actions created favorable betting lines, allowing conspirators to place large bets through proxy accounts to conceal their involvement.

Targeting At-Risk Athletes

Blakeney and his associates focused on NCAA Division I athletes who were financially vulnerable during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons. A specific example from the indictment mentions Nicholls State players Oumar Koureissi and Diante Smith. They allegedly received $20,000 each to underperform in a game against McNeese State in February 2024. The conspirators placed a $100,000 bet on McNeese to cover the spread, which succeeded when Nicholls State lost 74-47.

Implications of the Scandal

This point-shaving scandal strikes at the heart of fair competition. If convicted, Blakeney could face up to 20 years in prison, hefty fines, and the forfeiture of any illegal gains. The scandal has prompted the NCAA and the Chinese Basketball Association to reassess their rules to prevent cheating. U.S. sportsbooks, affected by the scandal, are advocating for:

Stricter betting line controls

Enhanced education for athletes on gambling risks

A Cautionary Tale for Athletes

Blakeney’s journey from LSU star to a central figure in this corruption case serves as a stark warning. Prosecutors claim he exploited his reputation to entice fellow players into a dangerous operation, transforming his basketball skills into illegal profit. As the case unfolds, the basketball community will closely monitor public reactions and the courtroom decisions that could redefine Blakeney’s legacy.