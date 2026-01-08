Another 2 LSU Reserves Enter Portal Amid Transfers, Visitors – Walter Mathis Jr., CJ Jackson

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

A pair of LSU deep backups – true freshman defensive tackle Walter Mathis Jr. and redshirt freshman edge rusher CJ Jackson – entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Thursday as new LSU coach Lane Kiffin continues to drastically rebuild the Tigers’ roster.

A three-star prospect by 247sports.com from Calvary Day High in Savannah, Georgia, in 2025, Mathis made nine tackles with one pass breakup in 12 games last season for the Tigers. He was the No. 98 prep defensive lineman in the nation last year and No. 106 prospect in Georgia.

Kiffin has just added two highly ranked defensive lineman in No. 9 Stephylan Green of Clemson and No. 11 Malik Blocton of Auburn in addition to unranked defensive lineman Jaylen Brown of South Carolina. And No. 1 defensive lineman James Smith of Alabama was scheduled to be visiting LSU on Thursday.

Jackson played four regular season games and the Texas Bowl in the 2025 season, making three tackles with two for loss and a half sack. Another three-star prospect, he was the No. 32 edge and No. 45 player in Georgia from Tucker High in Tucker, Georgia, in the Class of 2024.

Kiffin was scheduled to be hosting three top 15 edges this week – No. 9 Qua Russaw of Alabama, No. 10 John Henry Dale of Utah and No. 15 Jordan Ross of Tennessee.

Earlier Thursday, LSU senior safety Jardin Gilbert, who was a backup at the star position in 2025, entered the portal. Kiffin has added No. 2-ranked portal safety Ty Benefield of Boise State as a transfer.

LSU TRANSFER PORTAL COMMITMENTS AND/OR SIGNEES (14)

No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield of Boise State

No. 9 Defensive Lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson

No. 10 Wide Receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III of Florida

No. 11 Defensive Lineman Malik Blocton of Auburn

No. 22 Wide Receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State

No. 25 Wide Receiver Tre Brown III of Old Dominion

No. 34 Tight End Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh

No. 35 Wide Receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii

No. 79 Running Back Raycine Guillory of Utah

Unranked Defensive Lineman Jaylen Brown of South Carolina

Unranked Running Back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte

Unranked Punter Hayden Craig of Florida

Unranked Long Snapper Mack Mulhern of Florida

Unranked Kicker Scott Starzyk of Arkansas