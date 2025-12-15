Another LSU QB Target? Florida’s D.J. Lagway Expected To Enter Portal As No. 1 Transfer

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Add Florida sophomore, dual-threat quarterback DJ Lagway to the list of potential targets by new LSU coach and quarterback whisperer Lane Kiffin in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Lagway (6-foot-3, 247 pounds) is the No. 1 portal prospect in the country, according to 247sports.com. He said on Twitter on Monday that he is planning on entering the portal after two seasons with the Gators, who saw coach Billy Napier get fired during the season. Tulane coach Jon Sumrall replaced Napier, but he will be coaching the No. 11 Green Wave (11-2) against No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1), Kiffin’s former team, in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Saturday (2:15 p.m., TNT).

Kiffin left to come to LSU after the 2025 regular season. He wanted to continue to coach the Rebels throughout the playoffs, but was not allowed to by Ole Miss officials.

“After much prayer, reflection and thoughtful consideration, I have decided to enter the Transfer Portal,” Lagway said Monday. He will be a junior next season.

Kiffin helped put USC transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart into the NFL after three seasons at Ole Miss (2022-24) as Dart was the 25th selection of the first round in 2025 and starts for the New York Giants.

Trinidad Chambliss became one of the nation’s top quarterbacks in 2025 for Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. after transferring from Division II Ferris State in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Ole Miss. Weis and most of Kiffin’s offensive staff at Ole Miss have followed Kiffin to LSU, though they will be coaching the Rebels’ offense in the playoffs.

Chambliss (6-0, 200) is No. 17 in the nation in efficiency at the moment at 157.6 on 218-of-333 passing for 3,016 yards and 18 touchdowns with only three interceptions. He has rushed 118 times for 470 yards and six touchdowns. He threw for 2,901 yards and 26 TDs and rushed for 1,019 and 25 TDs last season in leading Ferris State to the national title. A senior, Chambliss is petitioning the NCAA to grant him another senior year in 2026, and he may considering rejoining Kiffin and Weis at LSU.

Lagway completed 213 of 337 passes for 2,264 yards and 16 touchdowns in 12 games last season for the Gators, finishing 15th in the Southeastern Conference in passing efficiency and 93rd in the nation at 127.0. He rushed 71 times for 254 yards, excluding lost yardage through 19 sacks. His numbers could have been better had Lagway been healthier. He missed spring drills after surgery on a core muscle and had a shoulder injury. Then in July, he injured his shoulder.



In a 20-10 loss to LSU this season, Lagway was 33-of-49 passing for 287 yards and a touchdown with five interceptions around three sacks.



As a freshman in 2024, Lagway finished No. 2 in the SEC and No. 10 nationally in passing efficiency at 154.9 on 115-of-192 passing for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns against nine interceptions. He was 6-1 as a starter that season and his 154.9 rating was tops among freshmen.



Lagway was a five-star prospect in 2024 out of Willis High in Willis, Texas, and signed with the Gators as the No. 3 prospect overall in the country and No. 1 quarterback.



Also expected to enter the portal is Nebraska sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola (6-3, 230). Raiola finished 16th in the nation in passing efficiency in 2025 on 181-of-250 passing for a Nebraska record completion percentage of 72.4 and 2000 yards through nine games. His season was cut short with a broken leg.



Raiola is not ranked as a transfer by 247sports.com as of Monday. Coming out of Buford High in Buford, Georgia, in 2024, he was the No. 7 prospect in the nation and No. 2 quarterback and No. 1 player in Georgia.





