Angel Reese To Begin WNBA Season With Chicago Sky Wednesday

Former LSU star Angel Reese is set to begin her WNBA career on Wednesday in the same City she won a national championship in against the Dallas Wings at 7 p.m. CT in College Park Center.

Although the Sky’s season-opener against the Wings will not be televised, Chicago and Dallas will face each other again on Saturday in a game that will air on NBA TV. The WNBA season is 40 games long with the playoffs scheduled to begin in late September. Reese and the Sky will play on national television in several games, but the only service that will carry every game is WNBA League Pass.

In two preseason games with the Sky, Reese averaged 13.0 points and 7.0 rebounds. During her time at LSU, Reese was a two-time All-America and the 2024 SEC Player of the Year. She set a NCAA record with 34 double-doubles throughout the 2022-23 season, leading LSU to its first national championship while earning Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors.

Chicago will have three marquee matchups exclusively shown on ABC/CBS this season — June 16 at Indiana, July 13 against New York, and August 25 against Las Vegas. Additionally, two games will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network — the home opener on May 25 against Connecticut and July 2 at Atlanta.

Six Sky games this season will also be streamed on Prime Video: two games against New York (May 23 and July 11), two games against Las Vegas (June 27 and July 16), one against Washington (June 6, Commissioner’s Cup) and one against Phoenix (August 15).

Chicago is also slated to have six games broadcast or streamed nationally on NBA TV: May 18 at Dallas, three games during the Commissioner’s Cup — June 1 at Indiana, June 4 against New York and June 8 against Atlanta, June 23 against Indiana and September 1 at Las Vegas. Additionally, the Sky will have six games on Ion this season against Washington, Seattle Connecticut, Indiana, Los Angeles and Minnesota.