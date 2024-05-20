Angel Reese sets WNBA record just one day after graduating from LSU

Angel Reese won her first game in the WNBA on Saturday and set a record while doing it.

Reese had 11 points, nine rebounds and two assists in an 83-74 win over Dallas. Seven of her rebounds came on offense bringing her career total up to 12. No player has ever recorded that many offensive rebounds in their first two games in WNBA history.

Only three players have had more offensive rebounds in the first two games of the season. One of her most important boards came in the fourth quarter. She grabbed the offensive rebound and made the bucket while being fouled to put the Sky ahead by one point.

The Go-Getter 🫡



Rookie, Angel Reese is puttin' in WORK as she converts for the AND-1 to give the @chicagosky the 1 PT lead 🌟



📺 CHI-DAL on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/Dj6MlRPMPn — WNBA (@WNBA) May 19, 2024

She shot 33.3% from the field during the game. All three of her field goals came in the fourth quarter.

Her historic performance came just one day after she graduated from LSU with a degree in interdisciplinary studies with concentrations and minors in communication studies, leadership development and psychology. She completed the first two years of her degree at Maryland before transferring to LSU for the final two.

Her Sky teammates congratulated her with a cheer tunnel. Fellow teammates Kamilla Cardoso and Brianna Turner also earned degrees.

After receiving her degree, Reese appeared to make a tweet referencing former teammate Flau’jae Johnson’s mother. When Reese was benched in November of last season, Reese’s mom and Johnson’s mom got into an online spat. During the argument, Johnson’s mom called out Reese for having a poor GPA.

Reese’s tweets after her graduation seem to be a reference to the comments.