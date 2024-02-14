Angel Reese SEC Player of the Week for the 10th Time in Career

Angel Reese has added another accolade to her ever-growing list of accomplishments this week.

Reese was named SEC Player of the Week for the 10th time in her career and third time this season. She won the award seven times in her debut season in the SEC. She has more SEC Player of the Week honors than any other active player in the conference.

Reese combined for 42 points and 35 rebounds against Vanderbilt and Alabama. She recorded a double-double in both games.

Her 15 double-doubles this season, including a streak of four straight, ranks sixth in the nation. She now has seven games of 15 or more rebounds this season after recording 16 against Vanderbilt and 19 against Alabama.

Reese also extended her streak of games scoring in double digits to 57. She has not scored less than 10 points in a game since she transferred to LSU. She scored 27 points against Alabama and 15 against Vanderbilt.

Reese has shot 56% from the field over her last two games and played an instrumental part in LSU’s three-game winning streak. She recorded 13 assists over that three-game stretch.

Her game against Alabama was her third 20-15-5 game. No other women’s basketball player over the last 25 season has had multiple 20-15-5 games, according to ESPN.

On the season, Reese is averaging 19.5 points per game, second best in the SEC, and 12.6 rebound per game, No. 1 in the SEC. She’s also shooting 50.6% from the field.

LSU women’s basketball has a break in its schedule before it heads to take on Texas A&M on the road. That game is scheduled to start on Feb. 19 at 6 p.m.