Angel Reese says her foul on Caitlin Clark was ‘a basketball play’

The second WNBA matchup between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark featured a rough foul between the two rookie stars.

Clark’s Fever beat Reese’s Sky 88-83 on Sunday, but the big headline is the foul Reese committed against her college rival. Clark drove to the basket and Reese attempted to block her shot but instead ended up hitting her in the head. After a review, the foul was upgraded to a flagrant.

Angel Reese was called for a flagrant 1 for this foul on Caitlin Clark



Reese picked up five fouls during the loss. After the game, Reese said the foul was simply “a basketball play.”

“I can’t control the refs,” Reese said. “They affected the game a lot tonight. I’m always going for the ball. But y’all going to play that clip 20 times before Monday.”

Despite the loss, Reese put up her sixth straight double-double. She scored 11 points and grabbed 13 rebounds on the night. She added another five offensive rebounds as she continues to lead the league in the stat. Reese struggled with her efficiency again though as she shot just 30.8% from the field.

Clark led the game in scoring with 23 points while shooting 63.6% from the field and 42.9% from three.