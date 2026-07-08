Angel Reese Not Voted In As WNBA All-Star Starter, But Named To Bench By League Coaches

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Former LSU women’s basketball star forward Angel Reese of the Atlanta Dream has been named to the WNBA All-Star team as a reserve, the WNBA has announced.

Reese was selected as one of 12 reserves by the league’s head coaches for All-Star game set for Saturday, July 25, at the United Center in Chicago (7:30 p.m., ABC).

Reese, the seventh pick of the WNBA first round in 2024 by Chicago, leads the WNBA in rebounding in her first season with Atlanta with 11.8 a game. The 6-4 forward is averaging career highs in scoring with 14.9 points a game and steals with a 1.6 average. Earlier this season, Reese became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 1,000 career rebounds, accomplishing the feat in 79 games, surpassing Tina Charles’ mark of 89 games.

Starters for the All-Star game were previously named after a vote by fans players and a media panel.

Those are Indiana point guard Caitlin Clark, who was the first pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft, as well as Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell of Indiana, Paige Bueckers and Jessica Shepard of Dallas, Natasha Howard and Olivia Miles of Minnesota, Breanna Stewart of New York, Gabby Williams of Golden State and A’ja Wilson of Las Vegas.

The other reserves are Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard of Atlanta, Nneka Ogwumik and Kelsey Plum of Los Angeles, Kiki Iriafen of Washington, Jonquel Jones of New York, Marina Mabrey of Dallas, Dominique Malonga of Seattle, Courtney Williams of Minnesota and Jackie Young of Las Vegas.

Reese, who played at LSU from 2022 to 2024 after transferring from Maryland, helped lead the Tigers to the 2023 national championship with a win over Clark and Iowa and an Elite Eight in 2024 with a loss to Clark and Iowa.

LSU IN THE WNBA ALL-STAR GAME

Marie Ferdinand-Harris, 2002, 2003, 2005; Seimone Augustus, 2006, 2007, 2011, 2013-15, 2017-18; Sylvia Fowles, 2009-11, 2013, 2017, 2019, 2021; Angel Reese, 2024-26.