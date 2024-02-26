Angel Reese Named Naismith National Player of the Week

ATLANTA – Angel Reese, who has recorded at least 15 rebounds in three straight games, was named the Naismith National Player of the Week on Monday after helping lead the Tigers to wins over Auburn and at Tennessee.

Angel Reese had two big performances over Auburn and at Tennessee to lead the Tigers to two wins and extend their win streak to six. She averaged 18 points and 17.5 rebounds in the two games and has secured at least 15 rebounds in three straight games. To begin the week against Auburn, Reese had 25 points and 20 rebounds. It was her seventh 20/20 game over the past two seasons and sixth 25/20 game in the same span.

In Knoxville against Tennessee, Reese had 11 points and 15 rebounds. She went over 2,000 career points in the game, becoming the fifth active player to have 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.

Reese currently leads the SEC with 19.1 points per game and 12.9 rebounds per game. She led the conference in both categories last season and could join Wendy Scholtens (Vanderbilit, 1989 and 1990) as the only player to do so in back-to-back seasons. She has recorded seven consecutive double-doubles and has 18 this season, leading the SEC and No. 6 in the NCAA.