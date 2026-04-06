Angel Reese May Now Have A Better Chance Vs. Caitlin Clark After Being Traded To Atlanta

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Former LSU women’s basketball national champion forward and iconic star Angel Reese might be a contender again after being traded from the downtrodden Chicago Sky to the contending Atlanta Dream on Monday, according to an initial report by WNBA broadcaster/reporter Taylor Rooks of TNT Sports.

Chicago will receive first round draft picks in 2027 and ’28, while the Dream will get a second round pick in 2028.

BREAKING: Angel Reese is headed to the Atlanta Dream.



Sources tell me the Atlanta Dream and the Chicago Sky have agreed to a trade. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) April 6, 2026

Reese, who was the seventh player taken in the 2024 WNBA Draft out of LSU by Chicago, has been on back-to-back Sky teams that cratered to last place finishes in the WNBA Eastern Conference at 10-34 in the 2025 season and 13-27 in 2024. A two-time WNBA All-Star who is the only player in league history to average 12 rebounds a season twice, Reese expressed frustration about playing for the Chicago franchise last season.

Breaking: Angel Reese is being traded to the Atlanta Dream. The Dream are trading a 2027 first-round pick and 2028 first-round pick to the Chicago Sky for the two-time All-Star and 2028 second-round swap rights, sources tell @kendra__andrews.



Prime Video first reported that the… pic.twitter.com/D0g0MvR1hm — ESPN (@espn) April 6, 2026

“I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to join the Atlanta Dream organization,” Reese said in an ESPN story Monday. “I’m focused on continuing to grow my game, competing at the highest level, connecting with the fans, and giving everything I’ve got to the Dream.”

ANGEL REESE AND KIM MULKEY DELIVER NATIONAL CROWN TO LSU

LSU won its first national championship in basketball in the 2022-23 season behind Reese and second-year coach Kim Mulkey, beating Iowa and guard Caitlin Clark, the Pistol Pete Maravich of women’s basketball, by 102-85 in the national championship game. Reese scored 15 points with 10 rebounds and five assists and was named the Final Four MVP. Clark was held to 30 points and eight assists after scoring 41 in back-to-back wins over Louisville and South Carolina to reach the national championship game.

Since that game, though, Reese is 1-5 against Clark as Iowa beat LSU, 94-87, in the Elite Eight in the 2024-25 season to reach the Final Four and Clark and the Indiana Fever were 4-1 against Reese and the Chicago Sky in two WNBA seasons.

Indiana finished 20-20 for third in the Eastern Conference and reached the WNBA playoffs in 2024 with Clark being named rookie of the year and first team All-WNBA after being taken with the first pick of the draft. Indiana went 24-20 last season for third again and reached the playoffs, though Clark missed most of the season with injuries.

With more talent around her in Atlanta, Reese could reach the playoffs for the first time in the WNBA and make the Reese-Clark rivalry more competitive. Atlanta won the Eastern Conference last season at 30-14 before losing in the first round of the playoffs.

Could the Pittsburgh Pirates be so kind to former LSU pitcher Paul Skenes, the first player taken in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft, and trade him as well? Skenes has been a two-time All-Star Game starting pitcher and won the National League Cy Young last season, despite the Pirates finishing last in the National League Central in Skenes’ two seasons with them in 2024 and ’25.

Reese will join Atlanta star guards Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard.

“Angel is a dynamic talent and a perfect fit for what we are building in Atlanta,” Dream general manager Dan Padover said in a statement. “She has already proven herself as one of the most impactful players in the league, and her competitiveness, production and drive to win align seamlessly with our vision. This is an exciting moment for our organization and our fans.”