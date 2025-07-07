Angel Reese Makes WNBA All-Star Team As Reserve; Will Caitlin Clark Pick Her?

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Former LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese remains just that in her second season in the WNBA.

The power forward, who led LSU to the 2022-23 national championship, was named one of 12 reserves on Sunday for the WNBA All-Star game on July 19 in Indianapolis. Reese leads the league in rebounding with 12.6 a game for the Chicago Sky, which has the second worst record in the WNBA at 5-11. She was the only selection from Chicago.

The 10 starters for the game were named last week along with captains Caitlin Clark of Indiana and Napheesa Collier of Minnesota. The other eight starters are Nneka Ogwumike of Seattle, Breanna Stewart of New York, A’ja Wilson of Las Vegas, Paige Bueckers of Dallas, Allisha Gray of Atlanta, Sabrina Ionescu of New York, Aliyah Boston of Indiana and Satou Sabally of Phoenix.

Reese was a starter last season.

Chicago Sky's Angel Reese named an WNBA All-Star for 2nd consecutive season https://t.co/Zh14IIISkE — Ray Long (@RayLong) July 6, 2025

Clark received the most All-Star votes in WNBA history with 1,293,526. Reese finished 12th overall in voting. WNBA coaches picked the reserves.

As captains, Clark and Collier will draft among the 12 reserves to fill out their respective teams on Tuesday night.

WILL CAITLIN CLARK DRAFT RIVAL ANGEL REESE TO HER TEAM TEAM AFTER HISTORY OF CHEAP SHOTS?

Will Clark select her rival Reese, going back to their college days? Reese put her ring finger in Clark’s face during the final seconds of LSU’s win over Iowa in the 2023 national championship game instead of first celebrating with her teammates as virtually all – if not all – players do in all recorded postgame championship celebrations in all sports.

Reese also tomahawk chopped Clark in the head during a game last season.