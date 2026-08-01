Angel Reese Makes More History In Atlanta Dream’s Win Over Flau’jae Johnson And Seattle

By KACE KIESCHNICK, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream clinched the season series over ex-LSU teammate Flau’jae Johnson’s Seattle Storm with a 98-89 win in Atlanta on Friday night.

Reese led the Dream with 21 points and 13 rebounds for her 19th double-double of the season. Her six offensive rebounds brought her season total to 137 and set a new franchise record for most in a single season in just 27 games played.

The 6-foot-4 forward shot 5-for-12 from the floor and 2-of-5 from three and went 9-of-12 at the free throw line. She added two assists and two steals. All of her shots but the five three-point attempts came under the basket.

Johnson, a 22-year-old rookie, had a rough shooting night. The Savannah, Georgia, native made just two of her 11 attempts and none of her three three-point tries. She finished the game with nine points after going 5-for-6 at the charity stripe and tacked on three assists and a steal. The 5-10 guard gave up a game-leading seven turnovers, her most in 30 games this season.

It was an off night for Johnson in her second homecoming. She has averaged 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game this season after being selected eighth overall in the WNBA Draft.

It was the third and final meeting between the Dream and Storm this season. In the first matchup, Johnson’s 24 points and 11 rebounds led Seattle to a 105-90 home win. Round two came in Atlanta, where four Dream starters scored 14 points or more, including Reese with 18 and 11 boards. The Dream took the 89-78 win.

Reese and Johnson, of course, won a national championship at LSU together in 2023. Johnson was a true freshman who started all 36 games, and Reese was a breakout star who was named an All-American and led the SEC in points (23 ppg) and rebounds (15.4 rpg) in her first season at LSU after transferring from Maryland.

They again led the Lady Tigers to an Elite Eight appearance the following season but have shared the court just three times since then. With Seattle now 6-25 and securely in last place in the Western Conference, it will likely be another season until they meet again.