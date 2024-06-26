Angel Reese leads Caitlin Clark in key stat for Rookie of the Year race

June 26, 2024 Will Nickel Basketball, Women's Basketball 0
Former LSU All-American Angel Reese leads the WNBA in offensive rebounds this season. PHOTO By Jonathan Mailhes
Former LSU All-American Angel Reese leads the WNBA in offensive rebounds this season. PHOTO BY: Jonathan Mailhes

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have continued to their rivalry into the WNBA, and both players are among the favorites to win Rookie of the Year.

Clark looked like she was going to run away with the award to start the season, but in recent weeks Reese has caught fire. Now, both players are in a close race for the award, but Reese might have an edge in a key stat.

Clark is averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Reese is averaging 13.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 40.6% from the field.

But where Reese pulls ahead in the debate is with her efficiency rating and player impact estimate. Reese leads all WNBA rookies in both stats. Both the 2023 WNBA’s and NBA’s Rookie of the Year led all rookies in both stats.  

In a close race, the advanced stats might give Reese the edge.

author avatar
Will Nickel
See Full Bio

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


89 + = ninety four