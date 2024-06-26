Angel Reese leads Caitlin Clark in key stat for Rookie of the Year race

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have continued to their rivalry into the WNBA, and both players are among the favorites to win Rookie of the Year.

Clark looked like she was going to run away with the award to start the season, but in recent weeks Reese has caught fire. Now, both players are in a close race for the award, but Reese might have an edge in a key stat.

Clark is averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Reese is averaging 13.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 40.6% from the field.

Angel Reese currently among Rookies:



EFF (Efficiency) — 1st

PIE (Player Impact Estimate) — 1st



Both the WNBA’s 2023, and NBA’s 2023-24 Rookie of the Year ranked #1 in both categories. #WNBA pic.twitter.com/5ALfBDxSZ5 — I talk hoops 🏀 (@trendyhoopstars) June 25, 2024

But where Reese pulls ahead in the debate is with her efficiency rating and player impact estimate. Reese leads all WNBA rookies in both stats. Both the 2023 WNBA’s and NBA’s Rookie of the Year led all rookies in both stats.

In a close race, the advanced stats might give Reese the edge.