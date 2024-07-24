Angel Reese joining New Professional League

July 24, 2024

Former LSU star and Chicago Sky rookie forward Angel Reese will join Unrivaled, a new women’s basketball league featuring three-on-three matches.

Founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, Unrivaled aims to offer the highest average salary in American basketball, with each player earning at least $100,000.

The league starts in January with six teams of five players each. Reese, nicknamed “305 Barbie,” joins stars like Stewart, Collier, Chelsea Gray, and Arike Ogunbowale.

