Angel Reese is back . . . and more Full Video of LSU women’s coach Kim Mulkey Press Conference

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey says Angel Reese is coming back but didn’t give much more information. Mulkey says Reese will play against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Thursday at 8 p.m. It’s a rematch of last year’s Final Four semifinal. Mulkey made the announcement during a press conference on Wednesday. “She will play tomorrow,” said Mulkey. “Angel is back and we are happy, happy, happy. She’s happy, happy, happy,” said Mulkey.
Related Articles
Like father, like daughter? Shaq’s youngest girl Me’Arah O’Neal has LSU among eight finalists
Six months after taking an unofficial visit to LSU with her famous father, Class of 2024 four-star forward Me’Arah O’Neal has included the national champion Tigers among her eight finalists. Six-foot-four Me’Arah O’Neal, the youngest […]
National Champions: Kim Mulkey directs LSU to top of mountain of women’s college basketball
The tears started flowing for LSU coach Kim Mulkey with just over a minute remaining in what was going to be her team’s coronation. In just her second season at LSU, Mulkey brought the Tigers […]
No. 7 LSU women’s basketball eager to hold ‘Field Trip’ matinee on Tuesday
With more than 60 schools from around the Baton Rouge area supplying over 8,000 school-aged children, the LSU women’s basketball team hosts its annual ‘Field Trip’ game at 11 a.m. Tuesday against Kent State at […]
Be the first to comment