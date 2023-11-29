Angel Reese is back . . . and more Full Video of LSU women’s coach Kim Mulkey Press Conference

Kim Mulkey

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey says Angel Reese is coming back but didn’t give much more information. Mulkey says Reese will play against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Thursday at 8 p.m. It’s a rematch of last year’s Final Four semifinal. Mulkey made the announcement during a press conference on Wednesday. “She will play tomorrow,” said Mulkey. “Angel is back and we are happy, happy, happy. She’s happy, happy, happy,” said Mulkey.