Angel Reese has career-best performance, secures her first WNBA win over Caitlin Clark

Just three days after having the best game of her WNBA career, Angel Reese topped that performance as the Chicago Sky took down Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever.

Reese had her eighth consecutive double-double in the 88-87 win and scored a career-high 25 points. She’s the first rookie with at least 25 points and 15 rebounds in a game since A’ja Wilson did it in 2018. She shot an efficient 66.7% as she claimed her first career win over Clark’s Fever.

Clark put up 17 points and recorded a franchise-record 13 assists, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Sky overcame a 15-point second-half deficit. Reese had 15 points over the last 11:25 of the game to help Chicago complete the comeback.

Reese grabbed an offensive board and made a putback while being fouled to tie the game. With 53 second remaining, Reese scored a driving layup that gave the Sky the lead for good.

“She ran really well in transition,” Clark said of Reese. “She got a couple and-1s in transition, obviously, she played a really great game. I think they definitely knew to be physical with us. I think they probably watched [our last game] and saw that we fouled them nonstop … 35 [free throws] … a team like this you are not going to get away with that.”

The former Tiger is now second in the league in rebounds per game and first in offensive rebounds. It was Reese’s first win over Clark since the 2023 national championship game.

“This is what I do: I come out and perform,” Reese. “I do what it takes to win every single day.”