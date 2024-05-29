Angel Reese drops her first WNBA double-double, leads the league in key stat

Angel Reese has gotten off to a strong start in the WNBA and is one of the top rookies and all-around rebounders in the league.

Now five games into her professional career, she’s continued her streak of scoring ten or more points in a game from college and dropped her first double-double on Tuesday. She scored 11 points and grabbed 12 boards, including six offensive rebounds in a 77-68 loss to the Seattle Storm.

While the former LSU women’s basketball star has struggled with inefficiency and is shooting just 37.3% from the floor, she’s been off to a hot start on the glass. She leads the WNBA in offensive rebounds per game with 4.8. The next closest player is Elisabeth Williams with 3.6.

Despite struggling with shooting, Reese is also the second top scorer among rookies with 12 points per game. Only No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark scores more with an average of 17.3 points per game. Clark is also struggling with efficiency shooting 38.1% from the field.

Reese’s efficiency has improved in recent games though. Against Seattle, she shot 44.4% from the field and went a perfect 3-for-3 from the free throw line. The big game against the Storm came just three days after she took a big hit on Saturday that led to the ejection of Alyssa Thomas.

Alyssa Thomas just had a HARD foul on Angel Reese and got ejected for it with a flagrant 2 #WNBA pic.twitter.com/cIEO2YmQns — Tyler DeLuca (@TylerDeLuca) May 26, 2024

“They’re not supposed to be nice to me. I hope y’all know that. They’re not supposed to be nice to me or lay down because I’m Angel Reese or because I’m a rookie,” Reese said after the hit.

Reese’s next game will be Thursday at 7 p.m. against the Los Angeles Sparks.