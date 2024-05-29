Angel Reese drops her first WNBA double-double, leads the league in key stat

Angel Reese has gotten off to a strong start in the WNBA and is one of the top rookies and all-around rebounders in the league.
Now five games into her professional career, she’s continued her streak of scoring ten or more points in a game from college and dropped her first double-double on Tuesday. She scored 11 points and grabbed 12 boards, including six offensive rebounds in a 77-68 loss to the Seattle Storm.
While the former LSU women’s basketball star has struggled with inefficiency and is shooting just 37.3% from the floor, she’s been off to a hot start on the glass. She leads the WNBA in offensive rebounds per game with 4.8. The next closest player is Elisabeth Williams with 3.6.
First @WNBA Double Double for Angel 👏🏾👏🏾#skytown pic.twitter.com/05ObWdVsSU— Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) May 29, 2024
Despite struggling with shooting, Reese is also the second top scorer among rookies with 12 points per game. Only No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark scores more with an average of 17.3 points per game. Clark is also struggling with efficiency shooting 38.1% from the field.
Reese’s efficiency has improved in recent games though. Against Seattle, she shot 44.4% from the field and went a perfect 3-for-3 from the free throw line. The big game against the Storm came just three days after she took a big hit on Saturday that led to the ejection of Alyssa Thomas.
Alyssa Thomas just had a HARD foul on Angel Reese and got ejected for it with a flagrant 2 #WNBA pic.twitter.com/cIEO2YmQns— Tyler DeLuca (@TylerDeLuca) May 26, 2024
“They’re not supposed to be nice to me. I hope y’all know that. They’re not supposed to be nice to me or lay down because I’m Angel Reese or because I’m a rookie,” Reese said after the hit.
Reese’s next game will be Thursday at 7 p.m. against the Los Angeles Sparks.
