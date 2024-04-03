“Bayou Barbie – Out!” – Angel Reese announces she won’t return to LSU after Iowa loss, declares for WNBA draft

LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese announced today that she’s headed to the WNBA in a profile with Vogue. She told Vogue about her intentions to leave in mid-March.

“I’ve done everything I wanted to in college,” Reese said. “I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro—and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I’m ready.”

Reese, the reigning SEC Player of the Year, had another year of eligibility remaining at LSU and had 48 hours after the loss to Iowa to make her decision. She had the option to remain for another season at LSU under the COVID-19 waiver.

“Angel transferred to LSU after my first season in Baton Rouge and she helped transform our program,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said via a release from LSU.

“When she came here, she said she wanted to be here for two seasons and she has lived up to that. What a remarkable two years it has been. We are all indebted to Angel Reese for the contributions she has given to this program, helping us win our first National Championship, and the contributions she made on our university as a whole. She not only helped grow our program but had an impact on growing the game of women’s basketball across the country. We wish her good luck as she moves to the WNBA and look forward to see all that she accomplishes. We will miss her but will always cherish the two years we got to spend with her. Forever LSU,” Mulkey said.

Reese transferred to LSU from Maryland in 2022 and was named first-team All-American in her first season as a Tiger. She went on to help LSU to its first national championship while winning Most Outstanding player at the 2023 NCAA tournament.

This season, Reese averaged 18.6 points and 13.4 rebounds per game while recording 27 double-doubles. She helped lead LSU to the Elite Eight where the Tigers fell to Iowa in a rematch from last year’s championship game.

“I want to start at the bottom again,” Reese said. “I want to be a rookie again and build myself back up; I want to be knocked down and learn and grow at the next level.”

Grateful for these last four years and excited for this next chapter. #BAYOUBARBIEOUT pic.twitter.com/EvkzUW08JV — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 3, 2024

The 2024 WNBA Draft will be held on April 15.