Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark propel WNBA Draft to record numbers

The WNBA draft crushed its previous viewership record with over 3.09 million peak viewers on Monday.

The draft averaged a record 2.45 million viewers as big stars such as Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark went in the first ten picks. Last year’s draft drew nearly 5 times fewer viewers with 572,000 viewers. The previous record for most watched draft was 601,000 viewers set in 2004.

The viewership was the highest for any WNBA broadcast since 2000 when there was an average of 2.74 million viewers during a Memorial Day clash between the New York Liberty and Houston Comets.

The NCAA women’s national championship game this season drew a bigger audience then the men’s title game this year for the first time ever. The matchup between South Carolina and Iowa drew 18.9 million viewers compared to 14.82 million viewers for the UConn-Purdue game.

The viewership for this year’s title game was up 90% compared to last year’s clash between LSU and Iowa which had 9.9 million viewers. The Elite Eight rematch between LSU and Iowa this year drew 12.3 million viewers.