Angel Reese and Aneesah Morrow honored by WBCA All-America Team

CLEVELAND – Angel Reese was on Thursday’s 10-player WBCA All-America team and Aneesah Morrow earned honorable mention accolades.

Reese had 27 double-doubles this season and Morrow had 21 as they were the only teammates in America to both surpass 20 double-doubles. Together they formed one of the nation’s best one-two punches in the post.

Reese, who announced on Wednesday her intentions to enter the WNBA Draft, left the SEC in both scoring (18.6 ppg) and rebounding (13.4 rpg) for the second year in a row; the first player since 1990 to do so in consecutive seasons. She led the nation by grabbing 5.5 offensive rebounds per game. The double-double machine finished her LSU career on a 16-game double-double streak, the third such streak of 10+ games in her two seasons at LSU. Her 61 career double-doubles rank No. 2 in LSU behind Sylvia Fowles’ 86. All 10 NCAA Tournament games that Reese played in at LSU, she secured a double-double which is tied for the longest streak in tournament history. Reese scored 20+ points in 16 games this season, including a stretch in which she did so in nine out of 10 games. She also has 13 games with 15+ rebounds. Reese had one game against Auburn with 25 points and 20 rebounds, her seventh 20/20 game of her career and sixth 25/20 game. Her seven 20/20 games are the second most in program history. Reese scored in double figures in all 67 games she played in at LSU.

Morrow was a key to the Tigers’ success, playing as an undersized post player who could score in a variety of ways. She averaged 16.4 points and 10.0 rebounds per game and will be back for one more season. She scored in double figures in 24 games throughout the season, including a stretch of 23 games in a row. Morrow had eight 20+ point games. She secured 15 rebounds in five games, including one 20-rebound game against Florida. Her best performance of the year came against Virginia at the Cayman Island Classic where she scored 37 points and hauled in 16 rebounds. Reese was a menace on the defensive end of the floor, recording 93 steals which is tied for the third most in program history. She had 4+ steals in 10 games, including 9 steals in LSU’s win over Kent State which is tied for the third most in program history, one shy of the record. Morrow led LSU with 42 blocks and had 14 multi-block games.