Aneesah Morrow’s Homecoming in Chicago Draws Big Crowd and LSU Remains Unbeaten, But . . .

No. 5 LSU women’s basketball team faced UIC in Chicago, with an impressive turnout of 4,322 enthusiastic fans.

Aneesah Morrow, playing in her hometown, dominated with her 86th career double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Although UIC (2-6) initially took advantage of defensive mishaps to surpass their 3-point shooting per game average, LSU (14-0) ultimately emerged victorious, 91-73.

UIC averages four 3’s a game for the season, but the Flames knocked down 11 long-rangers against LSU.

Flau’jae Johnson also had an impressive performance, extending her scoring streak and contributing 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Despite a slow start, the Tigers rallied after halftime with a decisive 13-2 run. With this win bringing their record to an undefeated 14-0, LSU will take a break for the holidays before facing Albany on Dec. 29 in their final game before SEC play begins in January.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey said she was happy to get the win but said she knows what coming after Christmas, referring to SEC play. Mulkey strongly implied LSU is not ready for what’s coming yet and she said she has to find a point guard.

Mikaylah Williams, who scored 17 points on Thursday night, for the Tigers played point guard much of the game. “She hadn’t even practiced that, but I asked to her play that tonight,” Mulkey said.