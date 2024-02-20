Aneesah Morrow and Angel Reese lead LSU women’s basketball to dominate win over Texas A&M

Aneesah Morrow and Angel Reese both had double-doubles to help LSU women’s basketball (22-4, 9-3 SEC) dominate Texas A&M (17-8, 5-7 SEC) on the road 81-58.

After having a long break in between games, No. 13 LSU didn’t show any signs of rust. It started the game quickly and jumped out to a 15-4 lead with 4:11 left in the first quarter. LSU maintained its lead throughout the first quarter and a Flau’jae Johnson buzzer beater put the Tigers up by 11 heading into the second quarter.

Things wouldn’t get any better for the Aggies in the second quarter. LSU continued to add to the lead and eventually led by 22 points at halftime. Texas A&M made just seven field goals in the first half and scored only four points in the second quarter. It shot 11.1% from the field in the second quarter.

“You get in the film room, and you show them how did we [hold Texas A&M to just four points in the second quarter],” Head coach Kim Mulkey said. “Were they good shots that A&M took? Were they contested shots? Did they just miss wide open shots? I thought A&M got some wide-open looks, they just missed. So, we’ve got to continue to teach on the defensive end because that can be us some night. There will be days where we can’t score the ball. So, you got to continue to work.”

Jonson was the star of the first half for LSU. She was the leading scorer at the break with 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field. Reese, Morrow and Hailey Van Lith all had six points in the first half.

Johnson had six rebounds and Morrow had nine as LSU outrebounded the Aggies 24-21. LSU had 20 points in the paint to the Aggies’ 10. LSU had 14 fast-break points compared to Texas A&M’s two.

The Aggies couldn’t get anything going on offense and the Tigers’ defense smothered them. Texas A&M didn’t make a single three on eight attempts and shot just 20% from the field as LSU took a 36-14 lead into the break. LSU shot 46.9% from the field in the first half.

LSU’s lead grew to 31 points before things got chippy between Reese and Kay Kay Green. Reese went up for a block attempt but was called for a foul on Green. After the call, Green and Reese exchanged words and both teams had to be sent back to their respective benches. Green and Reese were both assessed technical fouls for the interaction.

Texas A&M went on a 12-2 run to end the third quarter to chip away at LSU’s lead. After having zero free throws in the first half, the Aggies went 6-for-9 from the free throw line in the third quarter alone.

“We were really getting the defensive boards in the first half.,” Mulkey said. “We held Janiah Barker and Coulibaly in check. In the third quarter, they got a little more aggressive.”

LSU still maintained a 57-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but Reese was in foul trouble and Texas A&M had all the momentum.

However, Reese came off the bench after sitting out the end of the third quarter and helped LSU keep its distance from the Aggies in the fourth quarter. LSU outscored Texas A&M 24-22 in the fourth quarter and ended the night with an easy win.

Texas A&M finished the game shooting just 32.4% from the field and 11.8% from three. LSU outrebounded the Aggies 41-38 and shot 52.5% from the field and 21.4% from three. It had 16 fastbreak points compared to Texas A&M’s four. LSU also outscored Texas A&M 42-34 in the paint.

LSU’s top scorer was Morrow with 25 points while shooting 11-for-17 from the field. Morrow also had 15 rebounds for her 16th double-double of the season.

“Being Aneesah, she’s done that the whole year,” Mulkey said. “She just can finish. When Angel picked up the fourth foul, I thought Morrow was pretty good on the boards. She’s quite the player.”

Reese’s double-double was her 50th at LSU and her 16th this season. Reese finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Johnson added 20 points and nine rebounds.

Janiah Barker led the Aggies in scoring with 21 points.

LSU’s next game is on Thursday, Feb. 22 and will start at 8 p.m. It’s a revenge game for LSU as the Tigers try to make amends for their 67-62 loss to Auburn in January.