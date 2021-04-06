Andrews clutch two-RBI triple sparks LSU softball win over Louisiana Tech

LSU center fielder Aliyah Andrews’ two-run triple keyed a three-run sixth inning that rallied the No. 15 Tigers from a 4-3 deficit to a 6-4 win non-conference win over Louisiana Tech Tuesday night in Tiger Park.

The Tigers (22-12) are on the road this weekend at Missouri in a three-game SEC series starting Friday at 6:30 p.m. the SEC Network+.

Reliever Ali Kilponen (8-4) earned Tuesday’s pitching win. She entered in the top of the fifth inning and pitched 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing just one walk and striking out four batters.

The top two batters in the LSU lineup provided five of the Tigers’ seven hits and four RBIs. Andrews went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a triple. Danica Coffey was 2-for-4 with two RBIs including scoring Andrews in the sixth with a double after Andrews’ two-RBI triple edged the Tigers ahead 5-4.

“I was really proud of the leadership of Aliyah Andrews,” LSU softball coach Beth Torina said. “There was a time I just asked somebody to step up and lead the offense, and she definitely was our leader tonight. She has so many days where she’s a leader for us, and so many special things but in a moment where we really needed her to be that she was able to come through for us. I just kept thinking about how much she had worked.”