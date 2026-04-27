ANDRE CHAMPAGNE | LSU Draft Grades: Breaking Down Each Landing Spot

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The LSU football team had seven players selected in this year’s NFL Draft. Surprisingly, that number exceeded expectations following a disappointing 2025 season – making it even more frustrating for Tiger fans, given the level of talent on last year’s roster.

Now that the draft is complete, several former Tigers will have the opportunity to carve out roles at the next level. Here are my grades for each landing spot, starting with Mansoor Delane.

CB Mansoor Delane – Kansas City Chiefs, No. 8 overall

Grade: A

Delane was by far the top cornerback in this year’s draft, and Kansas City made an aggressive move when they traded up from No. 9 to secure him. The Chiefs gave up later picks, but it was a necessary decision. After losing starting cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson to the Los Angeles Rams, cornerback became a major need, and Delane should step in immediately as CB1.

Even with Ohio State safety Caleb Downs still on the board, prioritizing a lockdown corner made sense. Delane also lands in an ideal situation. He’ll be developed under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who has a strong track record of producing elite defensive backs, including L’Jarius Sneed.

“They made the best move in the draft.”



Mansoor Delane on the Chiefs trading up to draft him at No. 6 overall 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/YhF7vFbZvc — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) April 24, 2026

S AJ Haulcy – Indianapolis Colts, No. 78 overall (3rd round)

Grade: B

Haulcy was one of LSU’s most reliable players last season. He brings a level of physicality that’s rare at the safety position at the next level. His ability to tackle and deliver big hits should help him compete for early playing time.

The Colts’ safety room features Cam Bynum and offseason addition Jonathan Owens, but Haulcy has a legitimate shot to earn snaps early in his career. This feels like a safe, solid pick and one that fits both Haulcy and the team well.

WR Zavion Thomas – Chicago Bears, No. 89 overall (3rd round)

Grade: B+

Thomas joins a young, dynamic Chicago offense led by quarterback Caleb Williams. While he wasn’t projected to go this high after the 2025 season, his blazing 4.28 40-yard dash at the NFL combine boosted his draft stock.

At 5-foot-10, 192 pounds, Thomas fits the mold of a slot receiver in Ben Johnson’s system and could immediately step into a role vacated by Olamide Zaccheaus, who most recently signed with the Falcons. His versatility as both a receiver and return specialist should keep him involved early.

🐻 New Chicago Bear WR, Zavion Thomas #0, beating the 6th overall pick, CB Mansoor Delane #4, in practices.



🐻 Excited to see Ben use this weapon! pic.twitter.com/m57UnsE84K — Bears Luchador 🐻 (@Bears_Luchador) April 27, 2026

TE Bauer Sharp – Tampa Bay Buccaneers, No. 185 overall (6th round)

Grade: C-

Sharp’s selection came as a surprise to me, but it reflects the growing value of tight ends across the league. 22 tight ends were drafted this year, the most since 2004. While his athleticism is intriguing, Sharp remains a developmental prospect.

Concerns about his blocking and ball security could limit early opportunities in a tight end room led by Cade Otton. In my honest opinion, this feels like a long-term gamble rather than an immediate-impact pick.

WR Barion Brown – New Orleans Saints, No. 190 overall (6th round)

Grade: B

The Saints don’t usually dip into LSU players during the draft, making this a surprising, but exciting selection. Brown brings elite speed and big-play ability, giving New Orleans a much-needed vertical threat.

With Chris Olave leading a revamped receiver group, Brown could help replace the explosiveness lost with Rashid Shaheed’s departure. His value as a returner also adds another layer to his potential impact.

I give it a B because the potential is clearly there for Brown, but the key question is whether his development as a true receiver will be enough to keep up with the rest of the group and earn consistent playing time.

"I always kind of had it in the back of my head that I was going there. This is the only hat my parents bought today."



Former #LSU WR Barion Brown fired up to be drafted by the #Saints. pic.twitter.com/Dvf1jzEqNy — NOF (@nofnetwork) April 25, 2026

LB Harold Perkins Jr. – Atlanta Falcons, No. 215 overall (6th round)

Grade: B-

Perkins is one of the most intriguing prospects in this entire draft class. His versatility and pass-rushing ability make him a potential weapon, but his fit at the next level still remains a question.

Atlanta could use him creatively, especially after losing Kaden Ellis to the Saints, but Perkins will need to develop into a more complete linebacker, particularly in coverage, to maximize his potential in the pros.

QB Garrett Nussmeier – Kansas City Chiefs, No. 249 overall (7th round)

Grade: B+

Nussmeier’s abdomen injury in 2025 may have scared off most NFL teams, but the Chiefs could have landed a steal late in the draft. The LSU gunslinger will have the opportunity to develop under one of the league’s top offensive staffs, led by head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

With Patrick Mahomes continuing to rehab from a torn ACL suffered late last season, Nussmeier will have a chance to compete for a roster spot early and make an impression during rookie minicamp. Kansas City also added Justin Fields as a backup, but if Nussmeier proves he belongs, he could spend a few years developing before eventually earning an opportunity elsewhere.