ANDRE CHAMPAGNE COLUMN: Is LSU Becoming LB-U?

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Historically, LSU football has always been loaded with talent, especially on defense. Sure, the skill positions are usually the most exciting to watch, but linebackers often can serve as the anchor.

LSU has had 36 linebackers selected in the NFL Draft – dating back to 1963 when Dennis Gaubatz was taken at pick 111 in the eighth round by the Detroit Lions. Linebacker Buddy Soefker was also selected in 1963 in the 18th round at pick 239.

Since 2003, LSU has had 16 linebackers taken in the draft, including Kwon Alexander (2017), Deion Jones (2017), Devin White (2021) and Patrick Queen (2023), who have all been Pro-Bowlers. And LSU is not slowing down.

The Tigers currently have eight active linebackers on 53-man rosters in the NFL – K’Lavon Chaisson (New England), Damone Clark (Dallas), Deion Jones (Tampa Bay), Devin White (Las Vegas), Patrick Queen (Pittsburgh), Arden Key (Tennessee), Jamal Adams (Las Vegas) and Omar Speights (Los Angeles Rams). Adams was a safety at LSU and has played most of his NFL career at that position.

LSU is tied for first with Alabama and Georgia for the most linebackers on active NFL rosters with eight. Ohio State, Oregon and Washington follow with seven.

When linebackers Jacob Philips (Colts) and BJ Ojulari (Cardinals) recover from their respective injuries, it will boost LSU’s NFL linebacker total to 10, which will take over first place.

And this is not just a list of names. Clark, Queen, White and Key all play pivotal roles for their respective teams. Through two games, Clark has 10 tackles, and Queen has 14.

“You lose arguably your best defensive player on the first series. Then his brother goes down. But we got a third Weeks.”

… Brian Kelly:https://t.co/tTrs8HItWm — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) September 18, 2025

And there are more likely on the way. The Tigers’ 2025 linebacker room is loaded with play makers – Harold Perkins Jr., Whit Weeks, West Weeks, Davhon Keys, Tylen Singleton, Zack Weeks and Charles Ross II. And the Tigers are getting production out of just about everyone in the room.

Through the first three games of the 2025 season, Perkins is doing it all. He has 14 tackles, two stops for loss, one sack, two pass breakups and four quarterback hurries going into Saturday’s game between No. 3 LSU (3-0, 1-0 SEC) and Southeastern Louisiana (2-1) at 6:45 p.m. on the SEC Network.

West Weeks has stepped up significantly in the middle linebacker spot thus far. He has 25 total tackles, two for loss, and a half sack. His brother Whit Weeks has eight tackles, half a sack and three quarterback hurries in just two full games as he missed all but 1:55 of the Florida win because he was ejected for targeting.

Keys and Singleton played a major role in the Tigers’ 20-10 win over Florida off the bench. Keys had a game-high 14 total tackles and combined with defensive end Patrick Payton on a sack and had a tackle for loss. Singleton had two tackles and played tight pass coverage. They had to step in for the ejected Whit Weeks and later an injured West Weeks (calf), who had 12 tackles before his injury in the third quarter. They did not blink.

Update: Brian Kelly weighs in on if Florida assistant Jabbar Juluke suspension is strict enough and on 2026 SEC schedule with 3 annual opponents. “I’ll take Alabama, and I’ll take Georgia …” https://t.co/PbTDmLDNtZ — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) September 19, 2025

“We played Ty Singleton. How many snaps has he had? Maybe three? He’s had three snaps all year and the kid came in there and gamed,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “Davhon Keys had to play the whole game. I love what they did tonight. They found a way to win. I’m so happy for those guys.”

Keys, a sophomore, leads LSU with 26 tackles with a half sack and a quarterback hurry. Kelly also played true freshman Zach Weeks by necessity as both of his brothers had to leave the game.

“Not sure he knew exactly what was going on, but he’s game, which is great,” Kelly said.

LSU’s history at linebacker speaks for itself, but what makes the program set for the future is a mix of bright talent and defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Blake Baker’s coaching and development.

With NF-L-SU vets setting the tone in the league, and several current LSU linebackers likely headed there, the Tigers aren’t just keeping pace with the best linebacker factories in the country, they’re setting the standard.

LSU’s depth, talent and coaching at the position is a formula that could create a monster – Linebacker U.