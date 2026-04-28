ANDRE CHAMPAGNE | 10 Biggest Winners Of LSU Spring Football

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The LSU football team wrapped up spring practice last Saturday inside Tiger Stadium.

This spring felt much different than last year on the Ponderosa. Practices were filled with new faces looking for a fresh start in a program aiming to return to national prominence.

Lane Kiffin’s practice playlist blared across the facility, loud enough for students walking to class on the other side of campus to hear, but the work itself stood out even more. The Tigers got after it as soon as they stepped on the field, and it showed. The tempo was also noticeably faster than in previous years.

Through 15 practices, several players separated themselves from the rest of the pack. Here are the 10 biggest winners of the spring:

1. RB Dilin Jones

Jones was the biggest standout of the spring on the offensive side of the ball. He impressed not only in drills but also in 11-on-11 work, making plays all over the field as both a runner and receiver. His athleticism has pushed Caden Durham and Harlem Berry, and he consistently earned first-team reps. Don’t be surprised if the redshirt sophomore is one of LSU’s go-to options heading into fall camp.

#LSU RBs continue to improve each day.



But right now, Dilin Jones seems to be the true standout. pic.twitter.com/72c3caAJ4V — Andre Champagne (@andrechampagnee) April 23, 2026

2. S Ty Benefield

Benefield showed exactly why he was so highly touted in the transfer portal. The senior transfer from Boise State has a natural feel for the game and consistently found himself around the ball, recording multiple interceptions throughout the spring. Benefield, who is a true ballhawk, highlighted his athleticism in multiple instances this spring when he appeared out of nowhere on plays, which is something opposing offenses will have to account for.

3. WR Winston Watkins

One of four players to follow Kiffin from Ole Miss, Watkins was the most impressive receiver this spring. LSU lacked explosive plays last season, but that shouldn’t be an issue moving forward. Watkins is an electric playmaker with elite speed, especially over the middle. In 1-on-1 and 7-on-7 work, he was nearly unstoppable on slants and in routes, and he’s just as dangerous downfield. The sophomore was primarily used as the starting slot receiver this spring.

There’s not going to be many corners that will be able to keep up with #LSU WR Winston Watkins on corner routes this year.



Check out the speed on the Ole Miss transfer: pic.twitter.com/AW34NWkzJR — Andre Champagne (@andrechampagnee) April 2, 2026

4. OL Bo Bordelon

Bordelon has been one of the biggest surprises of the spring. The fifth-year senior saw limited action last season but has emerged as a key piece under a new offense, taking most of the first-team reps at left guard. With his experience and development, Bordelon could turn into a valuable asset for Kiffin’s offense.

5. DT Deuce Geralds

The true freshman entered LSU as Georgia’s all-time high school sack leader and has already made his presence felt. Despite being undersized at 6-foot, 279 pounds, Geralds has been disruptive against the run, consistently getting into the backfield. He’s been a bright spot on a defensive line that needs depth and could carve out a rotational role this season.

6. WR Philip Wright III

Several LSU receivers hit the transfer portal when Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge. But one did not. And that was Wright. Much like Watkins, Wright fits the typical prototype of a Kiffin slot wide receiver. He has been a force to be reckoned with over the middle of the field and has been unguardable for the most part out of the slot in 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 periods. There’s no doubt the Tigers are going to utilize his skills as a polished route runner and speedy playmaker this fall.

Philip Wright continues to rise his stock in the #LSU WR room.



He caught a ball over the middle in the opening period and took it for over 35 yards for the score, leaving the Tiger defenders behind him. pic.twitter.com/vLsO4GOh76 — Andre Champagne (@andrechampagnee) April 23, 2026

7. WR Roman Mothershed

When Kiffin brought in nine receivers this offseason out of the transfer portal, it was easy to overlook a few. And I’ll admit, Mothershed was one of those I did not think was going to be an immediate impact. But I was wrong. Mothershed has completely taken off in his first few months as a Tiger. Standing at 6-5, 208 pounds, the Troy transfer has been a physical mismatch for cornerbacks in the red zone and in the vertical passing game. For his size, he has surprisingly been able to beat cornerbacks on intermediate routes over the middle as well, which allows him to be unpredictable. He’s a touchdown machine, and a red zone package that features him and junior tight end Trey’Dez Green will be a pick-your-poison decision for defenses.

#LSU QB Sam Leavitt continued to work on redzone throws in practice on Thursday.



Here are some of his throws.



Check out this last catch by Troy transfer Roman Mothershed 👀 pic.twitter.com/r5OmmTUoCW — Andre Champagne (@andrechampagnee) April 2, 2026

8. DT Richard Anderson

Anderson, another true freshman, has been the second freshman to look like a natural on the defensive line this spring. He has seen plenty of snaps with the first-team defense. The team has not been in pads for these practices, so it’s hard to tell what kind of progress he’s made, but he has made several plays in the run game and created interior pressure for his defensive ends to clean up. The stature seems to be there for Anderson, and if he can continue to develop, there’s no doubt he will see the field this season.

9. WR Malik Elzy

Elzy consistently has proved he can be a big play threat. At 6-foot-2, 214 pounds, he combines size with surprising quickness, but his biggest strength is winning one-on-one matchups. Outside of Trey’Dez Green, he may be LSU’s best contested-catch receiver. He made several highlight grabs this spring and was one of the most reliable performers throughout the last month.

10.CB Havon Finney

The Tigers took a hit at cornerback when sophomore Aidan Anding tore his Achilles during a scrimmage inside Tiger Stadium. But true freshman Havon Finney has stepped up and started to stand out early in his time at LSU.

Finney hasn’t gotten a lot of attention, but he’s been impressive in practice since arriving in Baton Rouge. The Sierra Canyon product has come up with multiple interceptions, and quarterbacks haven’t had much success targeting him.

Finney, who reclassified from the 2027 class to 2026, has been a pleasant surprise for Corey Raymond and the LSU defensive backs group.