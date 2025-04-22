And Then There Were Four – LSU Women’s Basketball Loses Mjracle Sheppard to the Transfer Portal

Mjracle Sheppard, a promising junior guard, has entered the transfer portal after one year with the LSU women’s basketball program.

Sheppard, who transferred from Mississippi State last offseason, is now looking for her third team in three years, according to a source on Tuesday.

Coach Kim Mulkey recruited Sheppard to make a significant impact in the 2024-2025 season, but her progress was initially slowed by a foot injury in October. However, the 5-foot-10 defensive ace bounced back, delivering spirited performances off the bench in the latter half of the season.

She appeared in all four of LSU’s NCAA Tournament games, notably scoring 10 points in 17 minutes during a first-round win over No. 14 seed San Diego State.

Sheppard also saw significant action in a second-round win against No. 6 seed Florida State, highlighting her potential for a key role as a junior.

However, Sheppard has decided to leave LSU due to the fierce competition for guard minutes.

The Tigers expect to have four key players back: Flau’jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams, Kailyn Gilbert, and Jada Richard. The roster is further boosted by the addition of three top-35 freshman guards, as ranked by ESPN and On3.

Before Sheppard’s decision, LSU had already lost four players to the transfer portal: Sa’Myah Smith, Last-Tear Poa, Aalyah Del Rosario, and Jersey Wolfenbarger. In response, the Tigers added two new transfers, Kate Koval from Notre Dame and Amiya Joyner from East Carolina, and are pursuing former Wisconsin standout Serah Williams, a 6-4 forward who recently visited Baton Rouge.

Sheppard’s exit comes just ahead of the Wednesday deadline for women’s basketball players to enter the transfer portal.

Her decision to leave LSU was first reported by On3.