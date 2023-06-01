All-American trio: Collegiate Baseball honors LSU’s Crews, Skenes and White

LSU center fielder Dylan Crews, right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes and third baseman Tommy White were named 2023 first-team All-Americans Thursday by Collegiate Baseball newspaper.

Crews, a junior, leads the SEC and is ranked seventh nationally with a .420 batting average. He has 15 home runs, 13 doubles and 59 RBI, and he is also the league-leader in on-base percentage (.567), runs scored (82) and walks (58).

Crews is the 2023 SEC Player of the Year and is No. 2 in the nation in on-base percentage, No. 2 in runs scored and No. 10 in walks. He has a reached base streak of 62 games, which includes all 58 games of this season and the last four games of the 2022 season.

Skenes, a junior, leads the SEC in wins (10), strikeouts (167), earned run average (1.89), innings pitched (90.1) and opponent batting average (.166). He is ranked No. 2 on LSU’s all-time single-season strikeouts list.

Skenes is No. 1 in the nation in strikeouts (167), strikeouts per nine innings (16.64) and WHIP (0.79). He’s No. 3 in the nation in strikeout-to-walk ratio (9.82), No. 4 in ERA (1.89) and No. 6 in hits allowed per nine innings (5.38).

White, a sophomore, has 91 RBI this season, the fifth-highest single-season total in school history. He is No. 2 in the nation in RBI per game (1.72), and he is No. 3 in the nation in total RBI.

White, a first team member on the 2023 All-SEC team, is No. 1 in the SEC in RBI, No. 3 in doubles (22), No. 3 in total bases (164), No. 3 in batting average (.387), No. 4 in slugging percentage (.774), No. 5 in hits (82) and No. 8 in homers (20).

White has pledged to donate a portion of his NIL earnings to Empower 225, an organization in Baton Rouge aimed to empower youth to escape the cycle of violence and poverty by providing them with resources such as educational support, life skills training, career preparedness, housing and mentorship.