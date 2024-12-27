All-American Gymnast Haleigh Bryant Injured, Likely to Miss LSU’s Season-Opener and Possibly More Meets

LSU’s star gymnast, Haleigh Bryant, has suffered an elbow injury that may force her to sit out for her final season. According to coach Jay Clark, Bryant is likely to miss the first meet against Iowa State on January 3rd and potentially more meets after that.

The injury occurred during a vault at the Gymnastics 101 exhibition meet on December 16th, where she landed awkwardly on the same elbow she injured during NCAA regional competition last April.

Despite the pain, Bryant continued to compete in the exhibition on floor and balance beam. However, after experiencing discomfort the next morning, imaging revealed a UCL strain in her elbow. Although surgery is not necessary, Bryant will be taking time off from training and competing with her team.

Coach Clark cannot give a definite timeline for Bryant’s return but remains confident that she will eventually make a comeback. He also clarified that while Bryant claims to feel fine without any pain, she is not performing any routines either.

This latest injury adds to the difficulties facing LSU’s gymnastics team, as SEC beam champion Konnor McClain is still recovering from a May Achilles tendon injury and two freshmen are also facing injuries.

For now, only senior Aleah Finnegan and freshman Kailin Chio are expected to compete in all-around at the upcoming meet against Iowa State. Despite these challenges, Coach Clark maintains faith in his team’s abilities for future competitions.