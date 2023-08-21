All-America trio: The Associated Press names LSU’s Harold Perkins Jr., Malik Nabers and Mekhi Wingo to preseason first, second teams

LSU sophomore linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. has been named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, the news organization announced on Monday.

Perkins is joined by defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo and wide receiver Malik Nabers, who were both selected to the second-team.

Perkins, a native of New Orleans, is coming off one of the top rookie seasons for an LSU player on the defensive side of the ball a year ago with 72 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and seven sacks. He was also responsible for creating five turnovers on his way to earning first-team All-SEC honors for the SEC Western Division champions.

Perkins earned SEC Player of the Week honors during a three-week stretch midway through the season. He was SEC Freshman of the Week for his play in the win over Ole Miss and then followed that with SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors against Alabama and Arkansas.

He was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week against Arkansas when he recorded eight tackles, three sacks and forced two fumbles in the 13-10 win over the Razorbacks.

Wingo, in his second year at LSU after transferring from Missouri, earned third-team All-America honors from the AP in 2022. He was the anchor on LSU’s defensive line, recording 47 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.

Nabers became the 10th 1,000-yard receiver in school history last year as a sophomore, leading the SEC in receptions with 72 for 1,012 yards and three touchdowns. He capped his second year at LSU earning Citrus Bowl MVP honors after catching nine passes for 163 yards and a 75-yard TD in the 63-7 win over Purdue.

2023 AP PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA TEAMS

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

QB – Caleb Williams, third-year, Southern California

RB – Blake Corum, fourth-year, Michigan

RB – Quinshon Judkins, second-year, Mississippi

OT – Joe Alt, third-year, Notre Dame

OT – Olu Fashanu, fourth-year, Penn State

G – Cooper Beebe, fifth-year, Kansas State

G – Zak Zinter, fourth-year, Michigan

C – Sedrick Van Pran, fourth-year, Georgia

TE – Brock Bowers, third-year, Georgia

WR – Marvin Harrison Jr., third-year, Ohio State

WR – Rome Odunze, fourth-year. Washington

WR – Emeka Egbuka, third-year, Ohio State

AP – Travis Hunter, second-year, Colorado

PK – Joshua Karty, fourth-year, Stanford

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

EDGE – Jared Verse, fourth-year, Florida State

EDGE – Bralen Trice, fifth-year, Washington

DL – Jer’Zhan Newton, fifth-year, Illinois

DL – Dontay Corleone, third-year, Cincinnati

LB – Harold Perkins Jr., second-year, LSU

LB – Jamon Dumas-Johnson, third-year, Georgia

LB – Tommy Eichenberg, fourth-year, Ohio State

CB – Kool-aid McKinstry, third-year, Alabama

CB – Kalen King, third-year, Penn State

S – Kam Kinchens, third-year, Miami

S – Malaki Starks, second-year, Georgia

DB – Cooper DeJean, third-year, Iowa

P – Tory Taylor, fourth-year, Iowa

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

QB – Drake Maye, third-year, North Carolina

RB – Raheim Sanders, third-year, Arkansas

RB – Braelon Allen, third-year, Wisconsin

OT – JC Latham, third-year, Alabama

OT – Kelvin Banks Jr., second-year, Texas

G – Donovan Jackson, third-year, Ohio State

G – Christian Mahogany, fifth-year, Boston College

C – Zach Frazier, fourth-year, West Virginia

TE – Oronde Gadsden, third-year, Syracuse

WR – Xavier Worthy, third-year, Texas

WR – Malik Nabers, third-year, LSU

WR – Jacob Cowing, fifth-year, Arizona

AP – Will Shipley, third-year, Clemson

PK – John Hoyland, third-year, Wyoming

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

EDGE – J.T. Tuimoloau, third-year, Ohio State

EDGE – Dallas Turner, third-year, Alabama

DL – Tyler Davis, fifth-year, Clemson

DL – Mekhi Wingo, third-year, LSU

LB – Jeremiah Trotter Jr., third-year, Clemson

LB – Barrett Carter, third-year, Clemson

LB – Cedric Gray, fourth-year, North Carolina

CB – Josh Newton, sixth-year, TCU; Ben Morrison, second-year, Notre Dame

S – Calen Bullock, third-year, Southern California

S – Javon Bullard, third-year, Georgia

DB – Will Johnson, second-year, Michigan

P – Kai Kroeger, fourth-year, South Carolina