All-America combination: LSU’s Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers named to first team for third different team this week

LSU’s pass-catch combination of quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Malik Nabers have been on the receiving end of the some of the nation’s top collegiate awards this week.

Daniels, who received the Heisman Trophy on Saturday, was named to the first team of three All-America teams along with Nabers, a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award.

The Football Writers Association of America, the Associated Press and The Sporting News, on Wednesday, all selected Daniels and Nabers to their respective first team squads. Junior wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. earned a third team selection on The AP team.

Daniels, who has not announced his intentions for the team’s Jan. 1 ReliaQuest Bowl, joined select company in becoming LSU’s third winner of the Heisman Trophy. He also became the second Tiger quarterback, joining Burrow, to land on the Sporting News’ first team.

The native of San Berardino, California led the nation with 412.2 total yards this season and has an NCAA record 208.01 passer efficiency rating. He completed 72% of his passes (236 of 327) for a career-high 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns and four interceptions.

His 1,134 rushing yards not only topped LSU’s team but led all quarterbacks nationally. He added 10 touchdowns on the ground for a total of 50.

Daniels logged eight games with 300-plus passing yards and four with 100-plus rushing yards. He set an FBS record with 350-plus passing yards (372) and 200-plus rushing yards (234), piling up an SEC record 606 yards and five touchdowns, in a 52-35 win over Florida.

He’s the first player in school history to pass for more than 6,000 yards (6,725) and rush for 2,000 yards (2,019) in a career.

Daniels also was named first team All-SEC and the league’s Offensive Outstanding Player before adding the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award and Walter Camp Player of Year.

Nabers and Thomas served as Daniels’ top two targets this season.

Nabers led the nation with 1,546 receiving yards and 128.2 yards per catch to go with 87 catches (tied for seventh) and 14 touches (tied for second). Nabers, who closed the season with five straight 100-yards games, was one vote shy of Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. in the race for the Biletnikoff Award.

He’s the school’s leader in career receptions and is 22 yards shy of Josh Reed’s career yardage mark of 3,001.

Thomas recorded 60 receptions with 1,079 yards and a nation’s best 15 TDs.