Alex Box Stadium Leads Nation In Attendance For 26th Time In 3 Decades

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

There is the LSU Baseball dynasty of national championships with eight since 1991 – more than any other program over that span.

And there is the dynasty of showing up.

LSU led the nation in college baseball attendance in 2025 with a total of 458,606 tickets sold in Alex Box Stadium/Skip Bertman Field. The Tigers have finished No. 1 in total attendance 26 times since 1996.

The Tigers were also No. 1 in the nation this season in average attendance with a figure of 11,185 per game, a mark that was just three shy of the school record of 11,188 established in 2023.

Just another late June, hot night in a full Alex Box with another natty trophy:https://t.co/Qv4qj8E6rE — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) June 26, 2025

More than 10,000 showed for LSU’s national championship celebration on June 26 as if that was another game after the Tigers won their eighth title at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, on June 22 with a two-game, title series sweep of Coastal Carolina.

“We’ve got it all.”

-LSU coach Jay Johnson, who needs some Ray-Bans now:https://t.co/ka8fVyKnWE — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) June 23, 2025

The Tigers played 41 home games in 2025 and posted a record of 35-6 at “The Box,” including championship game victories in the NCAA Regional and the NCAA Super Regional.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR LSU BASEBALL IN 2026? TIGER RAG RADIO

LSU also established in 2025 a school single-game attendance record with a figure of 13,376 for the Tigers’ 6-3, walk-off win over Tennessee that started on Friday April 25 after a weather delay and ended at 1:37 a.m. on April 26.

“You know what I love about all of you? It doesn’t matter if it’s Wednesday in the middle of June, or if it’s in Baton Rouge, or Omaha, or it’s 1:17 a.m.,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said as he took the podium during the celebration. “You never run out of energy.”

LSU exceeded a single-game attendance mark of 12,000 six times during the 2025 season.

2025 Top 10 in College Baseball Attendance

1. LSU 458,606

2. Arkansas 407,196

3. Ole Miss 344,364

4. Mississippi State 330,009

5. South Carolina 251,414

6. Texas 250,754

7. Tennessee 235,035

8. Florida 226,903

9. Texas A&M 206,577

10. Auburn 201,703