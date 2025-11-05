Alabama Defensive Coordinator Kane Wommack Very Familiar With LSU Interim Frank Wilson

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Editor

Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack has a history with LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson.

Wommack was a fullback and tight end at Southern Mississippi in 2008 when Wilson was the Golden Eagles’ running backs coach and recruiting coordinator under coach Larry Fedora.

“I love Frank. He was a very influential and impactful coach,” Wommack said at Alabama’s weekly coordinator press conference on Tuesday. “I think he’s very intentional with his players. He’s intentional in the recruiting process. I’m a better football coach and player because of my time with Frank Wilson, so I have a tremendous amount of respect for him. I can’t think of a better person to step in at LSU. He cares deeply for that program and that state.”

“We’ve been invaded.”

-Frank Wilson in comparing last week at LSU to Pearl Harbor. And he said that only on Tuesday. https://t.co/Io6qe319vw — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) November 3, 2025

And Wommack is expecting an edge to the Tigers (5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) when they play their first game under Wilson on Saturday (6:30 p.m., ABC) at No. 4 Alabama (7-1, 5-0 SEC). Wilson replaced fired coach Brian Kelly on Oct. 26 before an open date.

“He’ll have that team ready to go,” he said. “They will be motivated, they’ll be ready, they’ll be well-prepared.”

“Sometimes, in the midst of chaos, there is opportunity.”

-LSU interim football coach Frank Wilson:https://t.co/WNzEaTebNI — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) October 28, 2025

Wommack is also familiar with new LSU play caller Alex Atkins, who is in his first season at LSU as run game coordinator. He replaced fired offensive coordinator Joe Sloan as play caller. Wommack began his coaching career in 2010 as quarterbacks coach at Tennessee-Martin, where Atkins was in 2008 as tight ends coach. Each coached at UT-Martin under head coach Jason Simpson, who has been at that post since 2006. His son is Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson.

“Alex is a very well-respected offensive line coach and offensive mind,” Wommack said. “You look at some of the things that he’s done over the years in the run game, and they have been very balanced. In a situation like they’re in right now, to have someone like Alex is a great luxury for them.”

Atkins was Florida State’s offensive coordinator from 2022-24.

ALABAMA EXPECTING NEW ATTACK FROM LSU OFFENSE

“When you look at it, you’re trying to anticipate what we might see slightly different from what they’re doing,” Wommack said. “Everyone has an identity, and everybody really shapes that identity around what their players are doing well in that given point in the season. But most certainly you have to anticipate and expect for there to be some wrinkles. Some of them we’ll try to anticipate and work. Others we’ll see what shows up on Saturday and adjust.”

Wommack remains impressed with LSU’s receivers and backs despite their struggles in the run game and inconsistency in the passing game with quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

“This is as talented of an offensive skill group that we have seen with a very experienced quarterback,” he said. “You watch Garrett where he was a year ago to the decisions he’s making now, he does a better job of making throws under duress. You look at their receivers, there are just multiple players that a five-yard hitch route can go for 50 yards and a touchdown. So, those are things we have to be mindful of. Their running backs are very dynamic.”