Alabama Cornerback Dylan Purter Keeping His Commitment To LSU

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

When a college football coach is fired, disaster can follow on the recruiting trail. That’s not the case just yet for LSU’s Class of 2026 after the firing of head coach Brian Kelly on Sunday and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan on Monday.

Dylan Purter, the No. 20 cornerback in the nation from Booker T. Washington High in Tuskegee, Alabama, and No. 11 prospect in that state by 247sports.com, confirmed his pledge to LSU this week.

1st the Tweets – now the Story: Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry Fires LSU athletic director Scott Woodward from picking and hiring new football coach.https://t.co/daFPy7nqIT — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) October 29, 2025

“At the end of the day I committed to LSU for the school, not the coaches, because they have a standard that’s always going to be upheld,” he said. “So, I want to be a part of that standard. We had a pretty good relationship (with Kelly). It was decent. As far as the impact it (the firing) has on my recruitment, it really doesn’t have one. Like I said, I’m just for the standard and the tradition.”

Purter’s decision goes beyond coaching.

“Outside of coaching, they have a lot of resources that I feel like will benefit a lot of us,” he said. “The coaching they have around LSU will be great for us to experience and be a part of.”

Purter likes the enthusiasm of interim coach Frank Wilson.

“I know he’s going to do the best he can. He’s a very great guy,” he said. “You see his spirit and passion. From the team, I just expect resilience. Finish the season off as strong as possible.”

Purter is hoping for at least one ingredient with whoever the new coach may be.

“Just have some fight,” he said. “Be able to talk to the guys and get the guys behind him. I know at the end of the day, LSU’s going to bring in a coach who’s going to be great. I’m not too worried about who they bring in, just be able to hold that standard.”